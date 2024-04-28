17 police personnel awarded DG Insignia for outstanding service

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seventeen police personnel, including three senior officers, were honored with the prestigious Director General of Police (DG) Insignia award this year for their exceptional service in the city and district police forces.

The awardees include superintendent of police Sandeep Palve of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Senior inspector Sambhaji Pawar of the city police force's economic offenses wing, and senior inspector Krishnachandra Shinde of MIDC police.

The DG Insignia is presented annually to officers and constables who demonstrate outstanding performance in their duties. It is considered a badge of honor within the police department. Officers with a clean record and exemplary service are eligible for the award.

Recognizing exemplary service

Superintendent Palve's contributions in the ATS over the past year and a half were highlighted, particularly his role in leading effective counter-terrorism operations.

Inspector Pawar, with a distinguished 30-year career, was recognized for his leadership in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the Jinsi arson case last year. Additionally, his efforts in maintaining law and order during his tenure at City Chowk police station were acknowledged.

Inspector Shinde's 28 years of dedicated service were commended, spanning roles in the Nagpur cyber police station, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar crime branch, and the anti-corruption bureau.

The release also listed other officers who received the honor:

City police department:

Vijay Kurkure, Navnath Khandekar, Siddharth Thorat, Vishwas Shinde, Gaurav Jogdand, Vilas Sundarde, Nitish Ghodke, and Ravindra Kharat.

ATS assistant police inspector Sandesh Kirtikar, Dyaneshwar Pagare, and Kishore Kale.

District police force APIs Ashok Gangawane, Kailas Kamthe, Nadeem Sheikh, Namdev Shirsath, Sharad Zond, and Qasim Sheikh.

Railway protection force PSI Santosh Ufade and Vijay Kapile.