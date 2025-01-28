17 schools selected under PM Shri scheme to be models for others

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 17 Zilla Parishad schools were selected in the district under the PM SHRI (PM Schools Rising for India) scheme in the first and second phases.

It may be noted the union launched the scheme in 2022. Some schools in each district and State were elected on the laid down criteria. The scheme aims to establish PM SHRI Schools across the country with comprehensive, dedicated, and inclusive interventions to promote holistic

transformation at all levels, including equity, access, quality, and inclusion. These schools help showcase the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and emerge as exemplary schools over a period of time.

A total of 17 schools elected under the scheme are called Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Ideal Schools which will be model for other schools of the district in terms of quality.

Education Officer (Primary) Jayshri Chavan said that the Education Department (primary) of Zilla Parishad organised a one-day workshop in the city on Tuesday to ensure the quality development of the school based on parameters- ‘Curriculum, Pedagogy and Evaluation, Admissions and Infrastructure, Human Resources and School Leadership Development, Inclusion and Gender Equality, Management, Control and Administration, and Beneficiary Satisfaction.’ In the workshop, principals and teachers of each of the 17 selected Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Model Schools, were imparted training.