17 Shops demolished from Kokanwadi Chowk to Deogiri College

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Several traders had completely taken over the footpath along the road from Jaiswal Bhavan in Kokanwadi Chowk to Deogiri College, causing great inconvenience to motorists. On Wednesday around 3 pm, the Municipal Corporation launched a sudden demolition drive at the spot and razed as many as 17 illegal shops. The unexpected action created panic among the traders.

Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth stated that the road-widening campaign has not been stopped and will continue intermittently as required, with police deployment based on the situation. He added that encroachments obstructing traffic will be removed regularly.

For many years, the footpath on the narrow road from Kokanwadi Chowk to Deogiri College was blocked by illegal structures, small hotels, garages, and various shops. The college administration and other government offices had repeatedly complained to the corporation about severe traffic congestion on this stretch.

On Wednesday afternoon, Encroachment removal squad’s supervising officer Santosh Wahule arrived at the location. Initially, the squad appealed to shop owners to remove their belongings. As some had large amounts of material, municipal employees helped them clear it. After the items were removed, 17 tin-sheet shops were demolished. A large garage wall protruding onto the road was also demolished.

The action was carried out by assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, building inspector Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shrestha, and the staff of the Nagari Mitra team.

Photo Caption:

The Municipal Corporation demolished shops in front of Jaiswal Bhavan at Kokanwadi Chowk in this manner.