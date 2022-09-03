17 teachers selected for district-level awards

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Zilla Parishad released the selected teachers' list for the district-level teacher's awards on Saturday afternoon. The ZP selects teachers for district-level teacher’s award every year for their remarkable work.

The award selection committee led by Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne finalised the names of 17 teachers for the district-level award, this year.

Of them, nine are primary school teachers followed by seven secondary school teachers and five for special awards.

The ZP administration received proposals for the award from across the district.

The committee conducted interviews of teachers on the basis of received proposals and recommended their names to divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar.

Divisional Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bedmutha approved the list on Saturday. The selection committee includes Primary Education Officer Jaishree Chavan, Secondary Education Officer Madhukar Deshmukh and Principal of Teachers College Seema Mhetre.

The names of selected teachers are as follows; Primary Teachers: Varsha Deshmukh (Central Primary School, Satara), Shivaji Laxman Dukare (school- Bhaigaon, Vaijapur), Manoj Sarg (Shevta school, Paithan), Bhagwan Jagtap (Devalana school, Kannad), Sunny Gaikwad (Gajarmala school, Gangapur), Dadarao Sonwane (Central Primary School, Nillod, Sillod), Sadashiv Badak (School Wakod, Phulambri), Dattatray Maral (Dhamangaon school, Khuldabad), Deepak Mahalpure (Palashi school, Soyegaon).

Secondary Teachers: Vidya Songire (School Satara), Ganesh Survadkar (School Shivrai, Vaijapur), Tarachand Hivarale (School Paithan), Brahmadev Murkute (School Ambelohal, Gangapur), Devidas Baviskar (School Shivna, Sillod), Dhanraj Chavan (school Jategaon, Phulumbri), Pradeep Sonar (school Rajerai Takli, Khuldabad) will be honoured with District Teacher Award. Jagan Khandagale (Girls School, Paithan) will be felicitated with Special Teacher Award.

Apart from this, Bapu Baviskar (School, Dattawadi, Soyegaon), Shailesh Jawle (school Borgaon, Centre- Ambelohal, Gangapur), Nitin Gabale (Central Primary School, Garkheda), Manohar Labde (Primary School, Nimgaon, Vaijapur), Muralidhar Lagad (Primary School, Amsari, Sillod) will be given a special award.