17-year-old alleges four years of abuse by parents in Waluj area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old girl from Ranjangaon-Kamlapur has accused her parents of subjecting her to physical and mental abuse for four years. Now staying at Savli Girls' Shelter Home in Waluj Cidco Mahanagar 1, she approached police on Sunday to file a formal complaint.

In her statement, the girl alleged repeated beatings, saying her mother once burned her hand over improperly made chapatis. She also claimed her parents often locked her in the bathroom or forced her to sleep on the terrace as punishment. The alleged abuse took place between January 1, 2020, and January 9, 2024. Following her account, police have registered a case against the accused Pinky alias Laxmansingh Nathawat and Laxmansingh Nathawat and launched an investigation.