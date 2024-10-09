17-Year-Old commits Suicide by lying in front of train

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rajat Jaykumar Devdani, a 17-year-old resident of Uttar Nagari, took his life by lying in front of a moving train on Wednesday at 7 AM, claiming he was going out for exercise.

Rajat, a 12th-grade student, left home at 6 am on his motorcycle. When he didn't return for a long time, his family grew concerned. Meanwhile, the Mukundwadi police received reports of a suicide on the tracks near Mukundwadi railway station. They found Rajat's head severed from his body. Officer Prakash Jadhav and his team arrived at the scene and transported Rajat's remains to Ghati Hospital, informing his family of his death.

Silenced After Sister’s Death

The Devdani family, originally from Akola, has lived in the city for 15 years and runs a successful food business. Rajat's younger sister died from a terminal illness in 2019, which caused him to withdraw socially. Though he had shared a meal and joked with his family the day before, he tragically chose to end his life.

Before his suicide, Rajat parked his motorcycle some distance from the railway tracks, which police planned to seize. His family struggled to believe he had committed suicide, prompting police to investigate any last communications he may have had before the incident.