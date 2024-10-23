175 aspiring candidates buy 385 nomination papers on 2nd day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 175 candidates purchased 385 nomination papers on Wednesday for the Assembly elections in the district.

It may be noted that the process of selling and filing nomination papers started for the nine Assembly constituencies of the district on Tuesday. A total of 268 candidates bought 587 nomination papers on the first day while 175 candidates purchased 385 nomination papers today. Candidates of all parties and independents purchased application forms today.

Thus, 343 aspirants from all the Constituencies of the district purchased nomination papers so far. A total of four candidates filed nominations until today.

Aspirants included from BJP, Shinde Sena, Congress, NCP and Udhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena. Shaikh Khaja Kismatwala Qasim, Mohd Ishaque Md Yasin filed nomination papers as an independent candidate for Aurangabad East Constituency while from Gangapur Constituency, Shivaji Khube and Gorakh Ingle submitted nomination papers as independent candidates.

Box

Constituency-wise sale of nomination papers

The constituency-wise number of aspirants who purchased nomination papers in the district is as follows;

Constituency---Nomination papers---candidates

Sillod--------------- 65--------------------28

Kannad-------------- 41-------------------20

Phulumbri-----------63-------------------28

Aurangabad (Central)--41--------------21

Aurangabad (West)---- 23--------------11

Aurangabad (East)------53-------------20

Paithan--------------- 32-----------------16

Gangapur-------------47---------------- 23

Vaijapur--------------20-----------------08