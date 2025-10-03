177 Twins born in nine months at GMCH!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rate of twin and triplet births seems to have increased compared to earlier times. In the last nine months, 177 pairs of twins were born at GMCH, according to Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dr. Shrinivas Gadappa.

5 sets of triplets too

Along with the twins, five sets of triplets were also born in the last nine months. This means five families experienced the joy of welcoming three babies at the same time.

--4,000 cesareans, 8,000 normal deliveries

In nine months, GMCH recorded 12,788 deliveries. Of these, 8,705 were normal deliveries, while 4,083 were cesarean deliveries.

--What are the reasons for twin and triplet births?

--Identical twins: When a single egg splits into two, identical twins are born. In this case, both babies are genetically identical and often look alike.

--Genetics: If a woman has a family history of twin births, her chances of having twins also increase.

--Age: Women between the ages of 30 and 40, especially those conceiving for the first time, are more likely to give birth to twins.

--Artificial conception has increased the chances

In processes like test tube baby (IVF) and other fertility treatments, more than one embryo is placed in the uterus, which increases the likelihood of twins and triplets being born.

---What care should be taken for babies after delivery?

If the babies are underweight, twins and triplets need to be kept under special care. Regular breastfeeding, maintaining a warm environment, and paying particular attention to vaccinations are very important.