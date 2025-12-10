18 Candidates contest for 4 corporator seats in 3 Paithan wards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the second phase of the Paithan Municipal Council elections, 18 candidates are in the fray for four corporator seats across three wards. One candidate withdrew their nomination on Wednesday.

Paithan city has a total of 12 wards, and elections were conducted for 25 corporator seats. Elections in Ward 3 (1 seat), Ward 6 (2 seats), and Ward 11 (1 seat) were postponed by a court order. As per the Election Commission’s directive to conduct fresh elections in these wards, one independent candidate withdrew their nomination on Wednesday, the last day for withdrawal. Now, 18 candidates remain in the fray for four corporator seats in these three wards. Voting is scheduled for 20 December. According to assistant returning officer Pallavi Ambhore, the candidates will be allotted election symbols on Thursday.

57 Candidates in the fray for Phulambri Panchayat Elections

In the Phulambri Nagar Panchayat elections, one independent candidate from Ward 8 withdrew their nomination on Wednesday. As a result, a total of 54 candidates remain in the fray for 17 corporator seats and 3 candidates for the position of President, making a total of 57 candidates.

The elections in Phulambri Panchayat were originally scheduled for 2 December; however, the State Election Commission postponed them just a day before polling. A revised election schedule was announced on 4 December, with polling now scheduled for 20 December.

Due to some cases filed in court regarding Ward 2, Ward 8, and the Mayor’s position, candidates were given the opportunity to withdraw nominations until 10 December under the revised schedule. During this period, independent candidate Matin Patel from Ward 8 withdrew their nomination.

Following this withdrawal, the final picture of the election fray is now clear: 3 candidates contesting for the Mayor’s post and 54 candidates for 17 corporator seats. Election symbols will be allotted on Thursday, and campaigning will resume from Friday.