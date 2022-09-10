18 hours bandobast for Ganesh procession

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Ganesh Utsav was celebrated for 11 days in the city after the Corona crisis. On the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, immersion of Ganesh idols was done till 3 am on Saturday.

Considering the processions organised from various places in the city, a strict police bandobast was deployed. The special precaution was taken at the immersion places like wells and ponds to avert any untoward incident. Police were deployed at various places since 9 am on Friday and remained there till 3 am the next day, almost for 18 hours.

Along with senior officers, 176 officers and 2,546 police were deployed for the bandobast. Policemen were posted on the routes of the procession, wells, religious places other places.

CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Nikesh Khatmode Patil, Aparna Gite, Ujwalla Vankar, Deepak Girhe and ACPs supervised the bandobast.

Police in civil dress participated

Seven special teams including one officer and 15 policemen participated in the procession in civil dress. These policemen helped the procession to move forward and hence it was not stopped anywhere on the route, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Similarly, 36 policemen were deployed at Harsul Naka, Jalna Naka, Beed Naka, Paithan Road Naka, Daulatabad Tee-point and Waluj Naka to check the vehicles.

Policemen had a close watch on the procession from the towers at Shahgunj, City Chowk, Barbhai Tajiya, Jijamata Chowk N-9, TV Centre and other places.