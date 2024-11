18 Uddhav Sena leaders quit over campaign snub, Tanwani supporters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the Assembly election campaign intensifies, 18 Uddhav Sena office bearers in the city announced their resignation on Thursday at a press conference, citing their exclusion from the campaign office inauguration. Deputy District Chief Sachin Jhaveri confirmed the group’s collective decision, which includes Sudhir Naik, Somnath Bomble, Aditya Dahiwal, Mukesh Waghule, Pravin Kadam, Yogesh Ashtekar, Amit Ghanghav, Mohsin Khan, Ravindra Gange, Uttam Ambhore, Prakash Phule, Santosh Sure, Milind Sevalikar, Ajesh Dabhade, Poonam Gangawane, Ashok Gaikwad, and Ram Phulambikar.