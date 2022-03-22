18-year-old youth commits suicide

Aurangabad, March 22:

A 18-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Ambikanagar in Mukundwadi on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Ravindra Jogdande (18, Ambikanagar).

According to police, Vivek hanged himself in his house around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. The relatives noticed the incident and rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in an unconscious state. However, doctors declared him dead. A case of accidental death was filed in the Mukundwadi police station. Police constable Shivaji Kondke is further investigating the case.

Emotional suicide note

Police found a suicide note at the scene. He apologized to his mother, aunt, sister and brothers. He asked his mother to look after his sister. He also apologized to everyone for the suicide. He also said in the letter that his suicide was fulfilling someone’s wishes.

Discussion of love affair

As per the residents of Ambikanagar, Vivek was in love with a girl in the same colony. The girl had committed suicide by hanging herself in February. Her relatives had accused Vivek of being responsible for her suicide. Vivek was saddened by her suicide.