18 youths presented with Maheshwari Scholar Award; Shruti Kela gets Award

Aurangabad, June 6:

Shruti Kishor Kela was presented with Maheshwari Scholar award in a programme held in Mumbai recently.

Every year, Maheshwari Vidya Pracharak Mandal presents Maheshwari Scholar and Promising Scholar awards to the community youths for their success in different fields including Medical, Engineering, CS, CA, and UPSC.

The selection criteria are very tough. The Mandal had received 134 entries from India and abroad while 18 of them were selected for the awards.

Shruti Kela who has completed NIT from Trichy and is pursuing MBA at Wharton School in America was honoured with the award. She has bagged prizes in many contests of schools and colleges. She has determined to provide an alternative for sustainable measures implementation in the energy sector.

Her parents Dr Kishor and Dr Swati Kela received the award on behalf of Shruti as she is in America. Her speech was read in the programme. Anand Rathi Group director Anand Rathi and former additional municipal commissioner of Mumbai Suresh Kakani were the chief guests. Kakani advised youths to keep themselves updated as today's world is changing fast. Anand Rathi and Mandal's president Atul Lahoti also guided the youths.