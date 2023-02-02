Dave Bautista says he'll never reprise Drax's role in MCU for just a paycheck

Hollywood actor Dave Bautista, who will be bidding goodbye to the role of Drax with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', recently cemented the fact the upcoming film will definitely be his last outing in the MCU as the Kylosian race character.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, during his latest appearance on 'The Tonight Show', the actor stuck to his guns about exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe and questioned why it's still news at this point.

He said, "Yeah, it's weird. I don't know why it's news... This is my seventh film as Drax. And my third 'Guardians' [movie]. It was like our trilogy. That's kind of what we all signed up for, to do a trilogy. And I think this will be the last version of our 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'"

Bautista stated that the film's writer-director James Gunn has crafted the "perfect exit" for his character and hence coming back to Marvel as Drax would "tarnish" the character. It's so perfect that not even a big Marvel paycheck would warrant ruining Drax's perfect ending.

"We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending... I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this," Bautista said.

He added, "With Drax, I just got to end the perfect way... And I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck. I would tarnish that [perfect ending], and I won't do it."

As per Deadline, in January, Bautista told GQ magazine that he was excited to leave Drax behind and start flexing more mature acting muscles.

The actor said, "It wasn't all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don't know if I want Drax to be my legacy -- it's a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor