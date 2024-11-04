183 aspirants to contest from nine constituencies in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The majority of the political parties today heaved a sigh of relief after the rebels got convinced, and withdrew their nominations on the last date (November 4). Out of 397 validated nominations from the nine assembly constituencies of the district, 214 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 183 candidates to contest the election on November 20.

The highest number of withdrawals were reported in Aurangabad East (40), Phulambri (38) and Paithan (34) constituencies respectively. The valid nominations in these constituencies were 69, 65 and 51 respectively.

The details of total valid nominations and the withdrawal of forms (in brackets) in remaining six constituencies is as follows: Sillod - 35 (11); Kannad - 43 (27); Aurangabad Central - 35 (11); Aurangabad West - 28 (10); Gangapur - 45 (27) and Vaijapur - 26 (16).

It is now apparent that 183 candidates of national and state political parties, apart from independents, will be trying their luck in the assembly election. The names of constituency and the number of candidates (in bracket) contesting the election, as per the descending order is as follows: Aurangabad (East) - 29; Phulambri - 27; Sillod - 24 and Aurangabad (Central) - 24; Aurangabad (West) - 18 and Gangapur - 18; Paithan - 17; Kannad - 16 and Vaijapur - 10.