187 absconding criminals arrested

According to details, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta set up a team, comprising one officer and one constable in each police station within CP’s jurisdiction on September 9 to search criminals who are absconding and on a warrant.

There were clear instructions that the squad members should not be given any other task. The commissioner of police used to take review meetings of squads every Monday.

Crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav said that a total of 118 criminals who were absconding from within the jurisdiction of 17 police stations were arrested between September 9 and October 19.

He said that 69 persons who were not ready to surrender despite warrants, were also arrested after a search. Out total arrested, 66 are involved in serious criminal cases. “The campaign to search and arrest fugitives will continue. The teams are receiving continuous guidance from CP Dr Gupta,” he added.