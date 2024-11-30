19 civic personnel go on superannuation leave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 19 municipal corporation personnel from Grade III and IV retired from their services on Friday. The additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil felicitated all of them on the occasion. Chief auditor Shivaji Naikwadi, municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, deputy commissioners Lakhichand Chavan and Ankush Pandhare and assistant commissioner Abhay Pramanik were present at the see-off function. The names of personnel retiring from their services are ward officers Mukund Kulkarni, Gautam Dabhade, Sominath Magare, Shashikala Shirsat, Sunita Gaikwad, Ramesh Pathak, Shankar Bolkar and others.