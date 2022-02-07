19 counsellors appointed for HSC, SSC exams

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has appointed 19 counsellors to clear doubts of HSC and SSC.

The HSC, SSC students will take the examinations between March 4 and April 4.

Divisional Secretary of the State Board R P Patil made an appointment of 19 counsellors to help students to reduce stress. The counselling will be done from 9 am to 7 pm daily free of cost.

The names of the counsellors are as follows Balasaheb Chopade (Baaldnyan Mandir, Khadkheshwar), Shashimohan Shirsath (Divisional Institute of Vocational Guidance and Selection) for Aurangabad district, S T Pawar (Yoganand Vidyalaya, Partur) and Suryakant Khandebharad (Shambhu Mahadev Vidyamandir, Watur) for Jalna, S P Mutukule (Sant Kaikadi Maharaj Vidyalay, Waghluj) and C A Saudane (Shri Kedari Maharaj Vidyalay, Nandanaj) for Beed, P M Sonawne (Baal Vidya Mandir, Nanal Peth, Parbhani), Amir Khan (Dr Zakir Hussain School) for Parbhani,

S G Khilare (Yehlegaon, Z P School) and D R Chavan (Govardhan Mundada High School) for Hingoli. R P Patil appealed to all students and parents to avail themselves of the counselling facility. A helpline number (0240-2334228) was also launched for the students.