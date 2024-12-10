19 movies screened at MGM's Photogenie Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first Photogenie Film Festival was organised at MGM School of Film Arts on Tuesday as part of the MGM Youth Festival. A total of 19 films, including 16 short films, two documentaries and one full-length film, were screened in the festival.

Photographer Milind Jog, MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Shiv Kadam, Sanket Dhotkar and others were present.

The event saw the unveiling of a replica of 'Story Teller Hands', inspired by the concept of the film Red, Blue and White by renowned director Krzysztof Kieslowski, at the MGM premises. Posters of Raj Kapoor and Ritwik Ghatak's films were also displayed as part of their birth centenaries.

Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival Organising Committee chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, Ulhas Gawali and Nilesh Raut congratulated the artists. Films made by students of MGM School of Film Arts were also screened. Milind Jog and Sanket Dhotkar worked as jury members.