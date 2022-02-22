19 new patients found on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Feb 22:

In all, 19 new covid suspects tested positive on Tuesday. The patients found in the city are from GMCH, Satara, Jaibhavaninagar (One each) and others (8). Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Gangapur, Paithan (One each), Vaijapur (2) and Aurangabad (3).

Final case tally on February 22:

New cases: (City 11, Rural area 8)

Total patients: 1,69,571

Cured: 1,65,440

Discharged today : (City 37, Rural 16)

Active : 402

Deaths: 3 (1 death today)

A 69 year old woman from Devanagri died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Tuesday.