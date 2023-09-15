19.6 mm rain during the day, orange alert in the district today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert on September 16 and yellow alert on September 17 in the district. Resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate has informed that there is a possibility of stormy winds in some places in the district during this period along with lightning and thunder.

On Friday, the Chikalthana observatory recorded 5.5 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, the MGM observatory recorded 19.6 mm in the city and 19.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the Gandheli observatory. It was drizzling since Friday morning. Sometimes moderate and sometimes light showers were recorded throughout the day. As a result, there was no sun light for the whole day. There was dew in the atmosphere. After three days of rain last week, rains have returned since September 15.