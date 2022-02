198 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

In all, 198 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Mukundwadi, Shiv Datta HS, Nanda Deep HS Harsul, Dargah Road Shah Bazar, N-6, N-9, Jahangir Colony, Vedantnagar, Bansilalnagar, Padegaon, Osmanpura, Eknathnagar, Shahnoormia Dargah, Shreyanagar, N-4, Beed By-pass area, SB College area, Town Centre, Begumpura, Railway Station (One each).

N-8, N-7, Harusl, N-11, (Two each). N-5 -3, Others - 106.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Khuldabad (One each). Paithan - 6, Vaijapur - 10, Gangapur - 12, Kannad - 13 and Aurangabad - 10.

One dies; total deaths 3709

An 83 years old man from Waluj, Gangapur died in a private hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on February 6

New patients: 198 (City 140 Rural 58)

Total patients: 1,68,475

Cured - 1,60,998

Discharged today: 444 (City 274 170 rural)

Active: 3768

Deaths: 3709 (01 dies on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 6

Total Doses: 44,08,662

First Dose: 28,11,453

Second Dose: 15,72,576

Precaution Dose: 24,633