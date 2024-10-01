1s phase of MUHS winter session exam begins on Oct 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will start holding winter session examinations 2024 in the different phases and courses on October 5.

In this phase, MDS and BDS (first year) examinations will conducted at 29 centres across the State from 5 to 11 October. Controller of examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu said that a total of 4.329 candidates registered for this phase of the examination.

He said that the second phase of the summer session-2024 examination of first-year MBBS at 40 centres between October 14 and 25. Nearly 1864 candidates for MBBS will appear for the examination. He appealed to the candidates to go through the schedule before the examination for both summer and winter sessions.