1st 5-year integrated M Tech course launched in MGM

MGM University (MGMU) launched a five-year M Tech (Integrated) course from the Academic Year 2022-2023. The university’s School of Engineering and Technology is the first institute in Marathwada to launch an integrated course in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning).

Generally, the duration of an engineering postgraduate course is six-year while on the MGM campus, the aspirants will be able to complete it in five-year and save one year. The admission to the integrated programme will be based on the rank of JEE/ MHT-CET/ MGMU-CET with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group.

Similar, courses are being offered at IITs and NITs in the country. So, MGMU started the integrated degree course. M Tech degree is mandatory to become teaching faculty in engineering institutions while candidates also have the great opportunity to work in various positions in the industry on the completion of the course.