1st batch of Haj pilgrims reached Jeddah in 5.30 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first batch of 174 Haj pilgrims of 2023 took off the flight from Chikalthana Airport for Jeddah at 11.40 am on Wednesday. The pilgrims reached Jeddah in just 5.30 hours. The next flight will take off the flight at 4.35 am on Thursday.

The Haj Committee of India (HCI) reduced the quota of private tours and travel agencies and increased its (HCI) quota. Because of this, most of the aspirants who applied through HCI got the opportunity of the pilgrimage.

Markaj-e-Khidmat-E-Hujjaj Committee gave training to all the pilgrims of the region.

A total of 174 pilgrims of the first batch were asked to camp at Jama Masjid for reporting on Tuesday, one day before the flight date of June 7.

The required documentation process was completed here. The pilgrims offered the ‘Fajar’ prayer at Jama Masjid in the congregation on Wednesday morning and later performed the ‘Ishraq’ prayer.

They wore Ihram and prayed here. Hujjaj Committee handed over identity cards, steel bracelets in hand, passports and visas to the pilgrims.

The pilgrims were taken to the Airport by bus of private tours and travel agency. After checking and all process completion, they were allowed to board the plane at 10 am today. The flight took off at 11.40 am towards Jeddah. Mirza Rahim Baig from the Committee, Syed Arshad, Dr Rahimuddin, Abdul Bari Patel, and Mirza Afsar Baig served the pilgrims.

Box

Plane landed in Jeddah in 5-hrs

The pilgrims landed at Jeddah Airport at 5 pm as per the Indian timing. They had to perform the ‘Asar’ prayer on the plane its schedule is earlier than Indian timing. The plane was halted at Ras Al Khaimah in UAE for one hour to fill fuel.

Box

Flight time changed

The flight of Wednesday was to take off at 8.30 am today while it was changed and the new time was 10 am.