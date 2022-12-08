1st certificate distribution ceremony of Santpith today

Aurangabad: The first-ever certificate distribution ceremony of Santpith run under the management and administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will be held at Santpith, Paithan, at 10.30 am, on December 9.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will be the chief guest while vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the function.

The Santpith was established near Nathsagar in 2021. The Bamu was handed over to the management and administration for its establishment and administration. The then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery dedicated Santpith to the public on September 17, 2021.

EGS Minister and district guardian Sandeepan Bhumre, secretary of Higher and Technical Education Vikaschantra Rastogi, higher education director Dr Shailendra Devlankar, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile, Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Watke will be the chief guest.

A total of 141 students had taken admissions to five courses for the academic year 2020-2021. The

The certificate will be distributed to students of the first batch of Santpith. A total of 175 students have taken admissions this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Shailendra Devlankar met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Thursday.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and joint director Dr Satish Deshpande were also present. They discussed pending problems at the university.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the four-decade old dream of Marathwada people of Santpith is turning into reality. He said that the university plans to launch ‘diploma courses’ in Santpith from the next academic year.

HTE minister to interact with students

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will interact with students on the ‘New Education Policy’ in Bamu at 3 pm on Friday.