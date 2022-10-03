1st convocation ceremony of ICAI branch to be held on Oct 6

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise a convocation ceremony at ICAI Bhavan, on October 6.

This will be the first ever convocation in the history of the branch. Newly qualified CAs will be presented with the certificate in the function.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad will the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony while Co-operation and Other Backward Classes Welfare Minister Atul Save and Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University Dr KVS Sarma will be the guests of honour.

In this convocation, ICAI President CA Debashis Mitra and Vice President CA Aniket Talathi will address the convocation gathering virtually from Delhi.

Around 300 newly qualified CAs will participate in the convocation ceremony.