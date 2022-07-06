1st convocation ceremony of National Law University to be held on July 9; 125 UG & PG degrees to be conferred; 3 judges to be honoured with LLD

Aurangabad, July 6:

The first-ever convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) of the city will be held at Rukhmini Hall of MGM University, at 10 am, on July 9. union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, MNLU vice-chancellor Dr K V S Sarma said that a total of 125 degrees would be awarded, including 58 undergraduates and 67 postgraduate courses.

Chancellor of the university and Judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice A M Khanwilkar will preside over the ceremony, member of general council assembly of the university and judge of SC Justice Hrishikesh Roy and chief justice of Bombay High Court and pro-chancellor

Justice Dipankar Datta will also grace the event. This is the third MNLU in the State after Mumbai and Nagpur, established in 2017.

A total of 58 students have completed B A-LLB (Hon) and 67 youths did LLM. Incharge registrar Dr Ashok Wadje, and dean Jai Kumar were also present at the briefing.

The university confers Doctor of Laws (LL D)-Honoris Causa to eminent jurists.

This year, it will confer the LLD degree upon former Judge of SC Justice Sujata Manohar, chairperson of Press Council of India and former judge of SC Justice Ranjana Desai, former chief justice of High Court of Kerala Justice Arvind Sawant for the service rendered by them to the public life, social and gender cause and the justice delivery system.

The university launched some new courses- BBA LLB, MBA Capital Market, PH D from the current academic year. Registrar Dr Ashok Wadje and others taking effort into the first convocation programme.