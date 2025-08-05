1st list of PG admission announced

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first merit list of admission in the postgraduate department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was announced. The selected candidates can confirm their admission by August 8.

Dr Vijay Fulari has given instructions to the departments to give admission to the vacant seats. A total of 4,768 students were registered online for various courses in Bamu from June 5 to July 15. The online admission process is being implemented through the Samarth portal of the University Grants Commission.

The admission is being given to 56 departments in the main campus and the Dharashiv sub-campus as per the merit list prepared on the basis of the percentage of undergraduate courses.

If the registered candidates is less than the admission capacity or if there are vacancies, interested new students will be admitted. The Postgraduate Department issued a circular for the admissions for the academic year 2025-2026. As per the circular, if the enrollment is less than the admission capacity, aspirants should be given admission through activating the ‘Sport Admission E-Samarth’ system immediately.

Madhav Vagatkar, Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department, said that the spot admission should be completed as per the merit list at their level. The second list will be released between August 9 and 14, while the 'spot admission' round will be held on August 18 for vacant seats. The classes for students admitted in the first year will start on August 11.

Admission to 56 courses.

The faculty-wise strength of the courses is as follows;

--Faculty of Science and Technology - 25 subjects

--Faculty of Humanities -- 21 subjects

--Interdisciplinary Branch--- Seven courses

--Faculty of Commerce-- Three courses