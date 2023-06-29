John Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen raves about new baby boy Wren's hair

Los Angeles, June 29 Grammy Award winner John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen’s new baby boy Wren has a head of hair.

Chrissy on Wednesday announced the birth of baby number 4, Wren Alexander Stephens, reports 'People' magazine.

Teigen posted an adorable Instagram Reel of Wren being burped while sporting an impressive mane that resembled a mohawk.

"The hair. simple plan is shaking," Teigen wrote of Wren, who was born on June 19, via surrogate, just five months after his older sister Esti.

Teigen and Legend also share son Miles Theodore, 4, and daughter Luna Simone, 7.

As per 'People', many commenters were quick to point out the resemblance between Wren and Legend, 44.

"OMG he looks more like John than John does," one commenter wrote.

"John’s face strikes again!!!!!" another said.

Teigen opened up about always wanting four children and the surrogacy process in Wren's birth announcement.

"In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogacies, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?!" she wrote.

During the process, Teigen decided she wanted to try to carry one last time. Instead of using two surrogates, Teigen carried one of their babies through the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process, while their surrogate received a second transfer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor