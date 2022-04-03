1st list of RTE admissions to be declared today

Aurangabad, April 3:

The Education Department will declare the list of selected students for the admissions on the seats reserved under the Right to Education Act (RTE) at 4 pm on April 4.

A total of 25 per cent of seats are reserved in the RTE quota for children belonging to the economically weaker section of society. The students get admission free as the State Government pays their fees. There are 4,301 seats in 575 schools in the district. A total of 17,393 parents applied for the admission of their children.

The parents will get a message of selection on their registered mobile number. But, the RTE Cell asked them to visit the portal regularly to check the status of the application form.