1st Memorial Day of Prof Borade to be observed on Aug 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first Memorial Day of Prof Prataprao Borade will be observed at MGM University on August 5. Borade who was a socialist thinker, industrialist and professor popular among students, was a trustee of MGM and the first principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College (JNEC).

MGM University will organise various programmes on the occasion. This year, MGM University has decided to confer the Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour on former students of JNEC.

The first honour will be conferred upon acclaimed entrepreneurs, Shrikant Badve and Swapneshu Baser. The announcement was made by Ankushrao Kadam, Secretary of MGM, during a meeting organised to plan the activities for Memorial Day. The awardees were selected by the ‘Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour Selection Committee.

The award ceremony will be held at 11 am, at Rukmini Auditorium on Monday. Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Kamalkishor Kadam will be present along with noted actor and MGM alumnus Sameer Patil who will be the chief guest of the programme. The 'Principal Pratap Borade Memorial Honour' includes a commemorative plaque and an amount of Rs 1 lakh.