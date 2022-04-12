1st Mop Up rounds for health sci courses to begin today

Aurangabad, April 12:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the first Mop Up round for the different seven health science courses including BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS from April 13.

The CET Cell which is a competent authority completed two Centralised Admission Process (CAP) two rounds.

The permission was given to new seats while seats remain vacant due to not joining the allotted college or cancellation of admissions. So, it decided to conduct State quota Mop Up round-I for these seats.

The selection list will be displayed for the round on Wednesday. The last date for joining and filling the status retention form in the selected colleges is April 20.

The CET Cell asked the participating institutes to treat all Saturdays/Sundays, and public holidays as working days keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling.

If a candidate who has been allotted a seat wishes to participate in the subsequent round should not fill status retention form. When a candidate is not able to submit a demand draft due to a bank holiday, he /she may pay the fees by cheque and replace the same on the next bank working day. The schedule for subsequent rounds will be published in due course.