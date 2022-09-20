1st ‘Phule Shahu Ambedkar’ Sahitya Sammelan on Sept 25

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahitya Parishad will hold the first ever ‘Phule Shahu Ambedkar Sahitya Sammelan’ at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Centre on September 25.

Dr Rushikesh Kamble who is the chairman of the reception committee said that Dr Laxman Mane would inaugurate the literary meet at 9.30 am while Dr Prahlad Lulekar and Dr Bharat Kadam would preside over the event. Dr Mohan Saunderye will explain the objectives of the literary meet.

The first session will be held on ‘Indian Constitution and Present Environment of Country’ at noon while the second session will be conducted on ‘Reformation and Literature’ at 2 pm. After the valedictory ceremony, a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ will be hosted at 6.15 pm on the same day. Principal Nishikant Alte will preside over the Kavi Sammelan.

Dr Balasaheb Lihinar, Dr Yuvraj Dhabgade, Dr Milind Wavle, Dr Balasaheb Gaikwad and others appealed to all to attend the literary meet.