1st selection list of PG medical courses to be declared today

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will release the first selection list for the postgraduate medical courses on October 3.

The registration for admission process for PG Medical (MD/MS/Diploma) courses for State quota seats in Government, Corporation, unaided private and minority medical institutions for Academic Year 2022-23 began last week.

Those who qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-postgraduate were allowed to register till September 28.

The online preference form filling process for eligible candidates was completed between September 30 and October 1. The first selection list will be announced on October 3.

Those who were selected will have to join the college physically and submit status retention with all the original documents and requisite fees from October 4 to 8.

PwD candidates must obtain a certificate from designated centres

Those aspirants who fall into a person with disability (PwD) category and wish to take admission to medical PG courses must submit the certificate of disability from the designated centres.

The Medical Counseling Committee issued centres for seeking the certificate in online mode. The names of the centres are as follows; All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-Mumbai (for locomotor disability only), Grant Government Medical College-Mumbai (disabilities mentioned in disability certificate), Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities- Mumbai (for hearing disabilities only) and AIIMS-Nagpur (all disabilities mentioned in the certificate).