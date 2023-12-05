1st Youth Festival of MGM to be held next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University will organise first-ever Youth Festival between December 15 and 17 as part of 41st foundation day celebration of MGM.

The students from various departments and colleges of MGM will participate in the different competitions of the festival. The contests included solo and group singing (Indian and Western), solo and group dance, skit, mime, one-act-play, mimicry, poster, collage, sculptor, rangoli, spot photography, short film, elocution and poetry reading.

The festival will provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity and talent. The univeristy has appealed to the students to participate in the festival. They can contact their coordinators for the details.