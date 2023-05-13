2 arrested for breaking SBI ATM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vedantnagar police arrested two accused for breaking an ATM of State Bank of India (SBI) in Bansilalnagar in the wee hours on Saturday. The police arrested the accuse a few hours after the incident.

The arrested have been identified as Kamlesh Kailas Aade (27, Mandvi, Kinwat, Nanded) and Akash Rambhau Shinde (Kumbhar Pimpalgaon, Ghansavangi, Jalna).

Police said, constable Raju Sonawane was patrolling in Bansilalnagar at around 3 am on Saturday when he noticed that the SBI ATM was broken. He immediately informed the control room and PI Brahma Giri. PI Sachin Ingole and Vitthal Sase went to the spot. The fingerprint experts were also called and the police started searching the accused. Both the suspects were found in the Railway Station area. During interrogation, they confessed about the theft. The police have seized the stolen articles. The action was executed under the guidance of PI Giri by API Anil Kankal, PSI Sudhakar Patil, Rahu Sonawane and others.