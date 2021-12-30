2 arrested for filling cooking gas in auto-rickshaws illegally

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The crime branch police arrested two persons filling domestic cooking gas in the auto-rickshaws illegally at Hamidiya Garden Colony, Beed By-pass Road on Thursday. The police seized one full and one empty gas cylinders, two electric motors, two weighing machines, auto-rickshaws (MH 20 EF 2761) and (MH 20 EF 8152), all amounting Rs 3.75 lakh. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Babar Shaikh Rashid (22) and Sachin Shrikant Gangurde (21, both residents of Aamernagar, behind Bajaj Hospital).

Police said, the crime branch team received the information that cooking gas is being filled in auto-rickshaws illegally in a shop at Hamidiya Colony. The crime branch team conducted a raid and arrested the two involved in this activity.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Aparna Gite, ACP crime Vishal Dhume, PI Avinash Aghav, API Manoj Shinde by PSI Gajajnan Sontakke, Vitthal Javkhede, Parbhat Mhaske, Sandeep Bidkar, Nitin Dhule, Lakhan Gaikwad and Nitin Deshmukh.