2 arrested for producing Marijuana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state excise department arrested two friends Yogesh Gautam Wagh and Shubham alias Bablu Asaram Bahure for producing Marijuana in the farm and seized 116 plants.

Excise department superintendent Santosh Zagade received the information that two friends are producing marijuana in the farm in Bodegaon in Phulambri tehsil for the past two years.

Under the guidance of deputy commissioner Deepak Pawar and Zagade, the officers including PI Rahul Gurav, Anand Chaudhary, second PI Ganesh Pawar, Ganesh Ingale, Sharad Rote, Ganesh Nagave, Praveen Puri and others conducted a raid and found the marijuana plants in the farm grown between the crops. In the farms of Yogesh and Shubham. They arrested the accused and seized the plants.