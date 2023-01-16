2 arrested for robbing people

Aurangabad

Omanpura police arrested two persons for robbing people at knifepoint in Pratapnagar on January 14 night. The arrested have been identified as Nanku Samaydin Yadav (Jijamatanagar, Worli, Mumbai, Saael Majmul Khan (Wadala, Mumbai).

Police said that the police received the information that two persons are threatening the people with a knife and robbing them of their belonging. Accordingly, a team led by PI Geeta Bagwade laid a trap and arrested both the accused. The police found a knife and a screwdriver with them. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Yogesh Gupta, a case has been registered with Osmanpura police station. API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.