2 arrested for transporting banned gutkha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Daulatabad police arrested two persons for smuggling banned gutkha and scented tobacco products in the city. The police have seized articles worth Rs 53,565 from them, said PI Vinod Salgarkar. The arrested have been identified as Sanjay Parasram Jadhav and Ganesh Nanasaheb Kakade (both residents of Ranjangaon Shenpunji).

Police said Kakade and Jadhav were found transporting banned gutkha and scented tobacco on Dhule - Solapur Highway. The police stopped them and seized gutkha from them.

A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station based on the complaint lodged by PSI Ayubkhan Pathan.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Salgarkar by API Sanjay Gite, PSI Pathan, Sanjay Dandge, Bandu Gore, Sunil Ghusinge and others.