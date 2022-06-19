2 arrested with Rs 7.64L banned gutkha

Aurangabad, June 19:

Crime branch police arrested a trader and his driver while transported the banned gutkha worth Rs 7.64 lakh on Hudco Corner to TV Centre road on Saturday night. A case has been registered against two persons with Cidco police station.

Police said, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke, ASI Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Rajendra Salunke, Sanjay Gavande, Azhar Qureshi were patrolling on Saturday night. They received the information that the banned gutkha and tobacco products are being transported in a car on Hudco Corner to TV Centre road. Accordingly, they laid a trap and stopped a car (MH 12 JX 9990). When the police searched the car found banned gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 7.64 lakh. The police arrested car driver Rishabh Dinesh Jain Patodi (Ravinagar, N-11, Hudco) and he told that the gutkha belong to the trader Sachin Bhangad (TV Centre).

Based on the complaint lodged by constable Rajendra Salunke, a case has been registered against Patodi and Bhangad with Cidco police station. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Gautam Patare.