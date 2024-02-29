2 artisan flee with 36.98 gm gold

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two workers of a gold jewellery shop located on Sarafa Road fled with gold of 36.98 gm.The accused have been identified as Samin Gayan (Kolmicur, West Bengal) and Bimal Samanta (Daspur, WB).

Samin and Bimal have been working with Mahavir Alankar run by Anandkumar Sancheti for the past three years.

Sancheti also made residential facilities for them on the third floor above the shops. The gold artisans had gained the trust of the jewellery maker during this tenure. Sancheti was giving work of making big-sized ornaments of gold to them.

As usual, the artisans were given 36.98 gm of pure gold for making ornaments between January 31 and February 2.

When Sancheti went to the third floor to enquire about the ornaments on February 11, he found them absent in the room. He tried to contact them on their mobile phone but was found switched off. On realising the workers fled with the gold, he lodged a complaint with the City Chowk Police Station. PSI Ajit Dagadkhair is on the case.