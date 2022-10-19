2 attack youth with knife

Two notorious goons attacked a youth in Samarthnagar on October 17 night. Kranti Chowk police have arrested the accused Saurabh Adagale and Rajesh Kharat (both Bhoiwada).

Police said, complainant Sanket Naik (17, Samarthnagar) and his friend Aniket Chinchpure were going home after purchasing grocery from a shop. Saurabh and Rajesh came near them and started quarreling with them. Later, the accused attacked Sanket with a knife. He sustained injuries in stomach. He after taking the treatment lodged a complaint with Kranti Chowk police station. The police arrested Saurabh and Rajesh and Sanket identified them.