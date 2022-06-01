2 Bamu NSS volunteers selected national integration camp

Aurangabad, May 31:

A total of two volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were selected for the national integration camp.

Those who are selected in the national integration camp get an opportunity to participate in Republic Day.

Kiran Bansode from the Computer Science Department and Nikita More from the Department of English were selected for the national level camp through a selection programme held in Kerala between May 15 and 21.

Kiran has made up his mind about organ donation. The duo were felicitated in a programme held in the Computer Science department. Department head Dr S N Deshmukh, Dr Bharati Gawali, Namrata Mahendra, Dnyaneshwar Pathrikar and English Department head Dr Geeta Patil were present.