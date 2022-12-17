2 booked for dancing with sharp weapons

Aurangabad

City Chowk police have booked two youths for dancing in a marriage procession with sharp weapons and making the video viral on social media. The incident occurred on November 24 and a case was registered on December 16.

Accused Yousuf Pathan and Rafeuddin Salauddin (both residents of Rashidpura, Ganesh Colony) went for the marriage of their friend on November 24 night at around 10 pm. During the marriage procession, they danced with sharp weapons in their hands and also made the video of the dance viral on social media. The police lodged a complaint while PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.