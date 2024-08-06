2 brothers attacked over a trivial issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two brothers were injured seriously after they were attacked with a knife over a trivial issue at Misarwadi at 10 am on August 5. The names of the injureds are Javed Khan Ali Khan and Sajid Khan Ali Khan. The work of house construction fo Sajid Khan was underway.

A truck carrying construction materials partially dashed the tin shed of Sabir Mazhar who lives in the same area.

This resulted in a dispute. After a while, the accused Sabir, Sonu Mazhar and four others attacked Sajid and Javed.

The accused attacked with a sharp weapon on the chest, thai, hands and face of these brothers. Sajit was seriously injured and he was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Government Medical College and Hospital. Six persons were booked with Cidco Police Station.