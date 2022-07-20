2 Brothers die of electrocution

Aurangabad, July 20:

Two brothers die of electrocution in Chalekar Shet Vasti at Baygaon in Vaijapur Tehsil on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sahebrao Ganpat Chelekar (70) and Baburao Ganpat Chelekar (57).

Police said, on Wednesday evening, Sahebrao Chelekar was returning from his farm to home in his bullock cart. On the way, there was a live wire which got engulfed in the horns of the bullocks. The entire cart was electrocuted. The bullocks and Sahebrao were electrocuted and died on the spot. As there was a loud noise, Baburao rushed to save his brother Sahebrao but was electrocuted and died.

The residents disconnected the power supply and rushed both the brothers to the rural hospital at Deogaon Rangari where the doctors declared them dead after the examination.

Shiur police station API Sandeep Patil, PSI A J Nagtilak and others rushed to the spot and made a panchnama. A case has been registered with Shiur police station.

Deceased Sahebrao is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Baburao is survived by wife and a daughter.