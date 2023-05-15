2 companies caught fire in Karodi Shivar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two companies at Karodi Shivar in the Waluj area caught fire on Monday at around 4 am. Fortunately, no losses of lives were reported but the companies incurred to the tune of lakhs of rupees as the machines and finished goods were reduced to ashes.

Abdul Rajik Pathan (Sillod, Roshan Gate) has a company in Gut No. 40 in Karodi Shivar named A R Plastics. In this company, raw plastic is crushed in the machine for recycling it.

In the wee hours on Monday, workers Shaikh Sarvar, Sajed Shaikh, and Shaikh Kaleem were working in the factory. The company caught fire and the workers immediately called the fire brigade. Before the firefighters could reach the company, the fire had spread everywhere. The neighbouring company of Shamlal Devidas Chaudhary (Garkheda area) Shraddha Enterprises, where the tea and coffee powder is manufactured also caught fire. The raw material and the machinery of the company were reduced to ashes. The firefighters could gain control over the fire at around 8 am.

Company owner Abdul Rajak said that it is estimated that the fire broke out due to a short circuit and caused losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees. Shraddha Enterprises company incurred losses of around Rs 15 lakh, said the owner Chaudhary.

A worker Prechand Jannejiya lives in A R Plastic company with his family. The family members woke up as soon as the company caught fire. Premchand immediately took his wife Rinadevi and children Disha, Nisha, Payal, Umed and Anjali out of the house.