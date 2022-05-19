2 corona patients found on Thursday
Published: May 19, 2022 10:50 PM
Aurangabad, May 19:
Two corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Two patients were found in the city but no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,786
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,051
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 03
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,06,402
First Dose: 29,88,923
Second Dose: 22,52,557
Precaution Dose: 64,922