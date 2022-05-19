2 corona patients found on Thursday

Aurangabad, May 19:

Two corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Two patients were found in the city but no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,786

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,051

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 03

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,06,402

First Dose: 29,88,923

Second Dose: 22,52,557

Precaution Dose: 64,922